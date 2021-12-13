In-Depth: Think the younger generation is lazy? Think twice, many are leaving their job and starting a business

HAMILTON, Texas — The dream was to go to college and work in marine biology for Abbie Housden. But she says God had other plans for her.

"It seems pretty easy," Abbie laughs as she makes a TikTok video.

Nick Bradshaw Abbie Housden, 22, laughing about how easy people think it's easy to work for yourself and using social media to promote your business.

She's now working for herself at the age of 22. She graduated college and opened up a clothing store in Hamilton.

"Entrepreneurship is such a big thing now and I don't think it was three years ago," said Housden.

According to the Census Bureau, over four million businesses have been launched in 2020 alone.

"It's been exciting to just be able to push through those two years and not knowing what's going on," said Housden.

Millennials and Gen Z leaving their jobs

Abbie knows that her generation gets a bad wrap. But she believes that most are far from lazy and willing to take a risk,

"Younger Generations are more comfortable with the platforms out there,' said Anthony Klotz from Texas A&M.

Nick Bradshaw Abbie Housden uses her TikTok page to sale clothing to people across the country.

Abbie just doesn't market her business to those in Hamilton. She uses social media to push her merchandise around the world.

"They'll earn money in a non-traditional way, through gig work, working online, and remote work," said Klotz.

Eric Risberg/AP RunX CEO Ankur Dahiya, center, takes part in a video meeting with employees JD Palomino, top left, and Nitin Aggarwal, right, at a rented office in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Technology companies like RunX that led the charge into remote work early as the pandemic unfurled, are confronting a new challenge as it winds down: how, when and even whether they should bring their long-isolated employees back to offices that have been designed for teamwork. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

According to a Microsoft Corp. survey, nearly half of the world’s workers are considering leaving their jobs.

Two-thirds of millennials who left their work in 2021 during the pandemic, said mental health was the reason. A Mind Share Partners survey, shows Gen Z was even higher, at 81%.

Being your own boss can be difficult

Abbie says she's always working, but enjoys the idea of being her own boss. At this point, she has no other employees.

Just a few doors down is Hamilton Floral & Gifts. Anita Adams, 82, has owned the store for 50 years. She's seen a lot during her time.

"I've seen people wanting to work.

And we're happy to work and happy to have a job for people having trouble now,"

Nick Bradshaw 50 years, Anita Adams, 82, has owned Hamilton Floral & Gifts. She says she's seen a lot during her 50 years.



She's been able to keep her longest employee, Gary Garner, for 50 years.

Who is starting up new businesses?

Many businesses were created by women and people of color, according to the latest survey found by Gusto.

In 2020, 11% of new business owners were Black, that's compared with 3% in recent years. 49% were women, compared with 27% in recent years. It surveyed 1,568 new business owners, who started up in the pandemic, from April 4 to 16.

What's the downside?

It's two-generation in the middle of some uncertain times. There are also help-wanted signs all over the place now.

In September 2021, in the world of food service, they saw 863,000 quits, that's 6.6% of its workforce. Retail trade accounted for another 685,000 people leaving the job. That's 4.4% of its workforce.

For Abbie, she's enjoying the adventure and hopes to keep going.