In-Depth: Texas District Attorneys, others lawmakers urging Texas court to block order targeting parents of transgender children

WACO, Texas — Over 90 criminal justice leaders from around the U.S. are begging Texas courts to block an order from the Governor that targets parents of transgender children.

The group includes

John Creuzot District Attorney, Dallas County, Texas.

William Royal Furgeson, Jr. Former Judge, U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas

Delia Garza County Attorney, Travis County, Texas.

Joe Gonzales District Attorney, Bexar County (San Antonio), Texas.

Mark Gonzalez District Attorney, Nueces County (Corpus Christi), Texas.

Steven Kirkland Former Judge, U.S. District Court, District of Texas.

Brian Middleton District Attorney, Fort Bend County, Texas.

An amicus brief was sent by the group in support of a temporary injunction against Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) investigate certain gender-affirming care as a child abuse.

Attorney General Ken Paxton believes that puberty blockers and medical procedures meant to change a child's sex are classified as child abuse under the Texas Family Code.

Many LGBTQ groups have been vocal about the issue.

Parents of children transitioning took to social media.

Investigate @GregAbbott_TX for over reach and abuse like Nazis!!! Just read below & U tell ME!!!

Department of Family and Protective Services, called on “licensed professionals” and “members of the general public” to report the parents of transgender minors to state authorities. https://t.co/4VwpCTQfeY — Jennifer Dean (@Jennife71314220) March 9, 2022

According to the Washington Post Houston-based Texas Children’s Hospital, the largest pediatric hospital in the country announced it would stop prescribing gender-affirming hormone therapies. The hospital said the policy was decided “after assessing the Attorney General’s and Governor’s actions,” which include a recent order from Gov. Greg Abbott (R) directing Texas’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of children receiving gender-affirming care as “child abuse.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking “licensed professionals” and “members of the general public” to report the parents of transgender minors to state authorities if it appears the minors are receiving gender-affirming medical care.

Advocates believe that both Paxton’s opinion and Abbott’s letter are politically motivated, after the release just before the March 1 Republican primary.

Brian Klosterboer, from ACLU of Texas, said in a statement that the opinion or letter stand up legally. “cannot change Texas law nor usurp the constitutional rights of Texas families.”

“But they spread fear and misinformation and could spur false reporting of child abuse at a time when DFPS is already facing a crisis in our state’s foster care system,” Klosterboer said.

The White House has stepped up its response to anti-LGBTQ state measures.

“Conservative officials in Texas and other states across the country should stop inserting themselves into health care decisions that create needless tension between pediatricians and their patients,” Karine Jean-Pierre, the deputy principal press secretary for the White House, told The Dallas Morning News. “No parent should face the agony of a politician standing in the way of accessing life-saving care for their child.”