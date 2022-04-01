In-Depth: Texas could see over 12,000 refugees from Ukraine & Central Texans open up their homes

WACO — The U.S. is preparing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians and 12,000 of those could be in Texas according to Refugee Services of Texas.

More than four million have left their homes after the war started.

More than 2.3 million have arrived in Poland but many have traveled onward to other countries or back into Ukraine.

Large fractions of refugees have also fled to Romania, Moldova, Hungary, and Slovakia.

Several in Central Texas have opened up their homes to house those leaving Ukraine.

UkraineTakeShelter.com is an independent platform helping to connect Ukrainian refugees with potential hosts and housing. Residents from all over the world have offered up a place to stay according to the website.

It's unknown when they might arrive in the U.S. Some families have already made their way to Texas.

In-Depth: Ukrainian family seeks refuge in Texas

Tonya Levchuk made the journey to Poland to rescue family members from her homeland.

Many of her family members are now on the frontlines in Ukraine.

"A lot of my childhood for friends have already been called out and on the frontlines," said Levchuk.

Levchuk was able to get her family visas at the start of the war. Her mother, sister, and niece live with her in Texas.

The Department of Homeland Security shows that nearly 1,000 Ukrainians had shown up at the U.S.-Mexico border in March.

Texas A&M offers Ukrainian students full tuition and room and board.

The university system will cover all tuition and fees, as well as certain living expenses, for the students. At least 14 students from Ukraine have been identified as eligible for the financial support so far, said associate vice chancellor, Tim Eaton. The number is likely to increase as more students are identified, he said.

IN-DEPTH: Thousands of Afghan refugees in Texas concerned about loved ones in Middle East

Some lawmakers are concerned Afghan refugees will be forgotten as the focus turns to Ukrainians.

“Our commitment to resettling Afghans — particularly those who served on behalf of the U.S. effort in Afghanistan — remains steadfast,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement to the Washington Post.

A majority have so far settled in Texas and California. Issues with housing have slowed the process down.