In-Depth: Lower-income residents feeling the housing crisis in Texas

The housing crisis in Texas has made it difficult for many.

Janevvia Goode, 72, with her walker picks pecans for extra money. Goode said she lives off $900 a month. After rent and groceries, she's out of money.

"It's hard by the time you're done paying the bills and getting groceries and they give you your little food stamps, they expect that to last all month," said Goode.

Nick Bradshaw

Most of her life Goode has struggled. He mother died when she was 9 and she had to help raise her younger siblings, which meant quitting school.

"I work, I've always worked," said Goode.

For years she worked construction and spent time working in a nursing home.

She admits with prices going up, it's really starting to hurt the little income she has.

Research released by congress shows women or minorities are paying the price for the housing boom.

Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center data the sales volume for single-unit residential housing is up 3.77 percent. It's gone from 292 to 303 transactions.

The price for homes is going up and rent is getting higher.

"I don’t think it’s very likely that rent will decrease I think its likely that the rate of growth will dimmish slightly," said Clare Losey from Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center data.

It's recommended that people spend no more than 30 percent of their household income when it comes to housing costs.

Renters are far more likely to exceed that. So that means they have less to spend on other necessities like groceries and child care.

Goode continues to pick pecans to help put food on the table. She hopes to see some relief.