In-Depth: From the Capitol riot to vaccines and climate change, a look back

January 3 - The 117th Congress is sworn in.

Brynn Anderson/AP Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

January 3 - President Donald Trump pushes Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to overturn the election results after his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

AP A woman holds a cutout of President Donald Trump's face at a rally in Washington in support of Trump called the "Save America Rally" on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

January 6 - Following Trump's rally and speech at the White House Ellipse, pro-Trump rioters storm the US Capitol as members of Congress meet to certify the Electoral College results of the 2020 presidential election. A total of five people die, including a Capitol Police officer the next day.

AP Police with guns drawn face off against rioters trying to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

AP Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

January 6 - Facebook and Twitter temporarily lock Trump's accounts on their platforms after his supporters stormed the Capitol building to protest the election results. On January 8, Twitter announces Trump's account is suspended permanently.

Patrick Semansky/AP Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiling during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

January 7 - Congress formally affirms Biden's 2020 victory, completing a final step in the electoral process after a mob incited by Trump breached the US Capitol on January 6 and forced lawmakers to evacuate both the House and Senate chambers.

January 7 - Biden nominates Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general.

January 7 - Two of Trump's Cabinet secretaries -- Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos-- announce their resignations, citing the riot at the US Capitol.

January 8 - Trump announces he will not be attending Biden's inauguration on January 20.

January 11 - House Democrats formally introduce articles of impeachment, charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection."

AP In this image from video, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the president pro tempore of the Senate, who will preside over the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, swears in members of the Senate for the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

January 13 - The House votes to impeach Trump for a second time following the president's role inciting last week's riot at the US Capitol. The House votes 232 to 197 to impeach.

January 20 - In the final hours of his presidency, Trump issues 73 pardons and 70 commutations, including Steve Bannon.

AP President-elect Joe Biden, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, watch as Lady Gaga steps off the stage after performing the national anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

January 20 - Biden is sworn in as the 46th president and Kamala Harris is sworn in as the 49th vice president.

Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.



January 20 - Harris formally swears in three new Democratic senators, Warnock, Ossoff and Alex Padilla. Padilla is California's first Latino senator.

Andrew Harnik/AP Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

January 25 - The House impeachment managers formally trigger the start of Trump's second impeachment trial after they deliver the charge against Trump to the Senate. He is the first president in history to be impeached twice.

January 25 - Biden signs an executive order to repeal a Trump-era ban on most transgender Americans joining the military.

February 2 - In its fourth-quarter 2020 earnings report, Amazon announces that Jeff Bezos will step down from his role as chief executive in the third quarter of 2021. He will transition to the role of executive chair, and Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy will become a chief executive officer.

February 4 - Johnson & Johnson officially asks the US Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine.

AP In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

February 9 - Trump's second impeachment trial begins with a four-hour debate on the constitutionality of the proceeding. On February 13, the Senate votes to acquit Trump, voting that Trump was not guilty of inciting the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The final vote is 57 guilty to 43 not guilty, with seven Republicans voting to convict.

February 12 - The Senate approves legislation to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who became a national hero for his actions defending the Senate during the siege of the Capitol on January 6.

Tony Gutierrez/AP A man walks across a frozen lake at Cottonwood Park in Richardson, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Temperatures in the region continue to remain below freezing heading into Friday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

February 15 - Winter storms and freezing temperatures wreak havoc across Texas.

February 17 - Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is photographed boarding a flight to Cancun, Mexico, as millions in his home state are without power or water. He returns home the following day after facing fierce criticism on social media.

LM Otero/AP FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, a woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas. As temperatures plunged and snow and ice whipped the state, much of Texas' power grid collapsed, followed by its water systems. Tens of millions huddled in frigid homes that slowly grew colder or fled for safety. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

February 18 - Perseverance, NASA's rover, lands on the surface of Mars. The rover has been traveling through space since launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at the end of July 2020.

February 22 - The US surpasses 500,000 coronavirus deaths. Biden speaks at a candle lighting ceremony to mark the grim milestone.

February 22 - The Supreme Court clears the way for New York prosecutors to obtain Trump's tax returns, dealing a massive loss to the former president, who has fiercely fought to shield his financial papers from prosecutors. The documents will be subject to grand jury secrecy rules that restrict their public release.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP A crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

February 23 - Golfer Tiger Woods suffers serious injuries to both his legs after a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

February 26 - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisers vote to recommend the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for the US, and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky almost immediately signs off on the recommendation. It is the first of the three authorized Covid-19 vaccines that come in a single dose.

February 26 - The US intelligence report on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi is released to the public. The report finds that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman approved the operation to capture or kill the Saudi journalist. "We assess that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi," the report's executive summary states.

Andrew Harnik/AP President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

March 11 - Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

Ben Crump via CNN An undated photo of George Floyd provided by family attorney Ben Crump.

March 12 - The city of Minneapolis will pay the estate of George Floyd $27 million after the city council unanimously votes to settle a lawsuit with his family.

Candice Choi/AP Flowers, candles and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, a white man, is accused of killing several people, most of whom were of Asian descent, at massage parlors in the Atlanta area. (AP Photo/Candice Choi)

March 16 - Eight people, including six Asian women, are shot and killed at three Atlanta-area spas. The 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, is arrested in Crisp County, 150 miles south of Atlanta.

March 17 - The Internal Revenue Service delays this year's tax filing deadline by roughly one month, to May 17.

David Zalubowski/AP Police outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Flatirons Community Church Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was a devout Catholic, a former IT professional who became a police officer after the death of a friend, a kind and funny man who loved board games, loved helping solve other people’s problems, flying drones, and Star Trek. And above all, Talley was a loving son, husband and father to seven children who was their “unsung hero,” those who knew him said at a memorial service Tuesday in Boulder.

March 22 - Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, are killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the 21-year-old suspect, faces 10 counts of murder in the first degree.

March 25 - Republicans in Georgia pass a sweeping election bill, making it the first presidential battleground state to impose new voting restrictions following Biden's victory. The new law imposes new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empowers state officials to take over local election boards, limits the use of ballot drop boxes and makes it illegal to approach voters in line to give them food and water.

April 2 - Major League Baseball announces that this season's All-Star Game and draft will not be held in Atlanta in response to Georgia's recently passed voting laws. On April 6, it is announced the All-Star Game will take place at Coors Field in Denver.

April 8 - Biden announces he is directing his administration to tighten restrictions on so-called ghost guns and pistol stabilizing braces that allow the weapons to be used more accurately. The steps - which include nominating a gun control advocate to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives - fulfill a commitment Biden made in the aftermath of two deadly shootings last month to take "common sense" steps right away to address gun violence.

AP FILE - This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son, Daunte Jr., at his first birthday party. Wright, 20, was killed during a traffic stop by a white suburban Minneapolis police officer on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP)

April 11 - 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, is fatally shot by Officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

April 13 - The CDC and FDA announce they are recommending that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine over six reported US cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot.

April 15 - A former employee shoots and kills eight people and wounds several others at a FedEx Ground facility near Indianapolis' main airport.

Christian Monterrosa/AP People walk through George Floyd Square after shots were fired on the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

AP Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, listen as Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank, questions witness Donald Williams, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

April 20 - A jury finds former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all three charges against him in the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin is convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

AP A man runs to escape the heat from multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, on April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Amit Sharma)

April 29 - A man runs to escape the heat from multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium on the outskirts of New Delhi, India

April 30 - The Biden administration announces the United States will restrict travel from India starting May 4 in response to the surge of coronavirus cases and variants being observed in the country.

SpaceX

May 2 - SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule returns from space and makes a parachute landing in the Gulf of Mexico, returning four astronauts from a record-setting mission to the International Space Station. The astronauts' safe return marks the end to NASA and SpaceX's landmark mission, dubbed Crew-1, which set a record as the longest time in space - over five months - by a crew that launched aboard an American-built spacecraft.

May 5 - Facebook's Oversight Board upholds Trump's suspension from using its platform. The landmark move affirms the company's decision to suspend Trump in January after the US Capitol riots. The decision also applies to Facebook-owned Instagram where he has an account. The board says Facebook must review the decision within six months.

May 7 - One of the largest US fuel pipelines is paralyzed after a ransomware cyberattack forces a temporary shutdown of all operations. Colonial Pipeline pays the hacking group that carried out the cyberattack.

May 10 - The FDA expands the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to include people ages 12 to 15. This is the first Covid-19 vaccine in the United States authorized to use in younger teens and adolescents.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. A deepening divide among Republicans over President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election runs prominently through Wyoming, the state that delivered Trump's widest prevailing margin by far. Eleven Republican senators saying they will not be voting Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory include Wyoming's newly sworn in Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a Cheyenne-area rancher and former congresswoman. Vocal opponents of any such move include Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, leader of GOP messaging in the House as its third-ranking Republican (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

May 12 - House Republicans vote to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership post after she publicly rejected for months Trump's lie that he won the 2020 presidential election. New York Rep. Elise Stefanik is elected as her replacement.

AP Men carry a dead child pulled from the rubble of a destroyed residential building in Gaza City following Israeli airstrikes on May 16, 2021, that flattened three buildings and killed at least two dozen people, according to medics. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

May 16 - Israeli airstrikes on May 16, 2021, flattened three buildings and killed at least two dozen people, according to medics.

AP A group of migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua wait along a road after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, in La Joya, Texas, on May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

May 17 - The border crisis is still a hot topic with people crossing.

May 18 - New York Attorney General Letitia James' office announces James is joining the Manhattan district attorney's office in a criminal investigation of the Trump Organization. Her office's investigation into the Trump Organization, which has been underway since 2019, will also continue as a civil probe.

May 19 - The House votes to approve legislation to establish an independent commission to investigate the violent insurrection on January 6 at the US Capitol, with 35 Republicans breaking with their party to support the bill.

May 20 - Biden signs a bill into law aimed to counter a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes during the coronavirus pandemic.

May 20 - The Justice Department confirms the Trump administration secretly sought and obtained the 2017 phone and email records of CNN correspondent Barbara Starr, the latest instance where federal prosecutors have taken aggressive steps targeting journalists in leak investigations.

May 23 - The Wall Street Journal reports on US intelligence report findings that three researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019 and were hospitalized, a new detail about the severity of their symptoms that could fuel further debate about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Harnik/AP Attorney General Merrick Garland, accompanied by Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke, right, speaks at a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, to announce that the Department of Justice is opening an investigation into the city of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

May 25 - The Senate confirms (51-48) Kristen Clarke as the first woman, and the first woman of color, to lead the Justice Department's Civil Rights division.

May 26 - Amazon announces it has made a deal to acquire MGM, the home of James Bond and one of the most iconic movie studios in Hollywood. The deal, which is valued at $8.45 billion, gives Amazon an extensive library of film and TV shows that is can use to fill out its Prime Video content offerings.

May 26 - A gunman opens fire at a public transit rail yard in San Jose, California, killing nine Valley Transportation Authority employees before killing himself.

May 28 - The Senate fails to advance a bill to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot. Only six GOP senators vote in support of the bill.

June 3 - The Biden administration announces a plan to share the first 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses with the rest of the world and an overall framework of distributing at least 80 million doses by the end of June. At least 75% of these donated vaccines will be shared with the global vaccination program called Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access, or COVAX, and 25% will be shared directly with countries in need.

KXXV

June 17 - Biden signs legislation establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

June 21 - The Supreme Court rules (9-0) against the NCAA, saying that student athletes can receive education-related payments, in a case that could reshape college sports by allowing more money from a billion-dollar industry to go to players.

John Bazemore/AP Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 43-6. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

June 21 - Carl Nassib, a defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders, becomes the first active NFL player in league history to announce that he is gay.

AP This photo provided by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., section of Miami, Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via AP)

Gerald Herbert/AP Rescue workers walk beside the rubble as rescue efforts continue where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

June 24 - A 13-story residential building partially collapses in the South Florida community of Surfside, killing 98 people.

June 24 - Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for Trump, is suspended from practicing law in New York by an appellate court that found he made "demonstrably false and misleading statements" about the 2020 election.

June 25 - Chauvin, the police officer who killed George Floyd on a Minneapolis street in 2020, is sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison. Under Minnesota law, Chauvin must serve two-thirds of his sentence, or 15 years -- and then will be eligible for supervised release for the remaining time.

Gillian Flaccus/AP Volunteers and Multnomah County employees unload cases of water to supply a 24-hour cooling center set up in Portland, Ore. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, as a dangerous heat wave grips the Pacific Northwest. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

June 28 - US cities in the Pacific Northwest, including Portland and Seattle, report their hottest temperatures on record.

June 30 - Bill Cosby is released from prison after Pennsylvania's highest court overturns his 2018 sexual assault conviction, saying the disgraced actor's due process rights were violated.

July 1 - New York prosecutors charge the Trump Organization and Trump Payroll Corporation with 10 felony counts and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg with 15 felony counts in connection with an alleged tax scheme stretching back to 2005.

July 2 - US defense officials report that the last US troops have left Bagram Air Base, marking the end of the American presence at the sprawling compound that became the center of military power in Afghanistan.

July 7 - Giuliani's law license is suspended in Washington, DC, after he temporarily lost his license in New York for pushing election lies.

ESPN Zaila Avant-garde of Harvey, Louisiana, became the first African American winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in its nearly 100-year history.

July 8 - Zaila Avant-garde, 14, becomes the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

July 11 - Richard Branson becomes the first person to ride into space aboard a rocket he helped fund. Also on board the supersonic space plane developed by his company, Virgin Galactic, are employees Beth Moses, Colin Bennett and Sirisha Bandla, as well as pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci.

July 20 - Jeff Bezos goes to space and back on an 11-minute ride aboard the rocket and capsule system developed by his space company, Blue Origin. Also onboard is Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pilot and one of the "Mercury 13" women who trained to go to space in the 20th century but never got to fly, and 18-year-old recent high school graduate Oliver Daemen, who was Blue Origin's first paying customer.

July 27 - The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol kicks off its first hearing with harrowing testimony from officers who experienced firsthand the violent events of that day at the hands of a pro-Trump mob.

July 28 - Simone Biles withdraws from the individual all-around competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announces.

August 3 - New York Attorney General Letitia James releases a report that finds New York's Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and created a "hostile" work environment. On August 10, Cuomo announces he will resign.

(AP Photo/Ethan Swope) A home is engulfed in flames as the Dixie fire rages south of Janesville in Northern California, on Aug. 16, 2021.

August 17 - Rages through parts of California.

August 18 - US health officials and medical experts announce that booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be offered this fall, subject to authorization from the FDA and sign off from the CDC.

August 23 - The FDA grants full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older, making it the first coronavirus vaccine approved by the FDA.

STR/AP Hundreds of people gather near the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2021. The U.S. military and officials focus was on Kabul’s airport, where thousands of Afghans trapped by the sudden Taliban takeover rushed the tarmac and clung to U.S. military planes deployed to fly out staffers of the U.S. Embassy, which shut down Sunday, and others. (AP Photo)

August 26 - An explosion takes place outside the Kabul airport as the United States and other countries try to evacuate their citizens and Afghans at risk from the Taliban. Thirteen US service members and dozens of Afghan citizens are killed.

Kathy Gannon/AP Taliban fighters stand guard inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The Taliban were in full control of Kabul's international airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war. (AP Photo/Kathy Gannon)

CNN

August 29 - Hurricane Ida makes landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Louisiana. The storm claims the lives of at least 34 people across Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, destroying businesses and neighborhoods and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. On August 31, what's left of Ida makes its way to the Northeast. At least 60 people are killed across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

August 30 - General Frank McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, announces the last US military planes have left Afghanistan. The departure marks the end of a fraught, chaotic and bloody exit from the United States' longest war.

September 1 - A controversial Texas law that bans abortions at six weeks goes into effect after the Supreme Court and a federal appeals court fail to rule on pending emergency requests brought by abortion providers.

September 17 - A United States military investigation into an August drone strike in Kabul finds that it killed 10 civilians, and the driver of the vehicle targeted was likely not a threat associated with ISIS-K, McKenzie announces at the Pentagon.

ASSOCIATED PRESS(Required) Haitian migrants wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, on Sept. 19, 2021, to avoid deportation ​to Haiti from the U.S. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

September 19 - Haitian migrants wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, on Sept. 19, 2021, to avoid deportation to Haiti from the U.S.

September 22 - The FDA announces it has granted authorization for emergency use of a booster dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in people ages 65 and older, people at high risk of severe disease and people whose jobs put them at risk of infection.

Amr Alfiky/AP FILE - This photo from Wednesday, June 26, 2019, shows R&B singer R. Kelly arriving at the Leighton Criminal Court in Chicago for arraignment on sex-related charges. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

September 27 - A jury finds R&B singer R. Kelly guilty on a total of nine counts - one count of racketeering, with 14 underlying acts that include sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery and sex trafficking charges, and also eight additional counts of violations of the Mann Act, a sex trafficking law.

October 3 - The identity of the Facebook whistleblower who released tens of thousands of pages of internal research and documents indicating the company was aware of various problems caused by its apps, is revealed on "60 Minutes" as Frances Haugen. On October 5, Haugen testifies before a Senate subcommittee.

October 7 - The Senate Judiciary Committee releases a sweeping report about how Trump and a top lawyer in the Justice Department attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

LM Otero/AP FILE - Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket latest space passengers from left, Audrey Powers, William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries raise their hands during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Glen de Vries, 49, and Thomas P. Fischer, 54, died in crash of a single-engine Cessna 172 that went down Thursday, Nov. 11, in a wooded area of Hampton Township, N.J. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

October 13 - Ninety-year-old William Shatner who gained fame portraying Captain Kirk on the original "Star Trek," grazes the edge of outer space onboard the New Shepard spacecraft, developed by Jeff Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin. He is the oldest person to go to space. With him are three crewmates.

October 14 - Vaccine advisers to the FDA vote unanimously to recommend emergency use authorization of a booster dose of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine.

October 15 - The White House announces that foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to travel to the United States starting on November 8.

October 15 - Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration vote unanimously to recommend people receive a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine at least two months after their first dose.

October 28 - Mark Zuckerberg announces that Facebook will change its corporate name to Meta, effectively demoting Facebook's namesake service to being one of the company's subsidiaries, alongside Instagram and WhatsApp, rather than the overarching brand.

October 29 - The US Food and Drug Administration issues emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11. This is the first Covid-19 vaccine authorized in the United States for younger children. On November 2, Walensky announces she is endorsing a recommendation to vaccinate children, following the CDC's independent vaccine advisers' vote in favor of the child-sized doses.

November 5 - Congress passes a $1.2 trillion bipartisan

Matt Rourke/AP An Amtrak train departs 30th Street Station moving parallel to motor vehicle traffic on Interstate 76 in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

bill after months of internal deliberations. On November 15, Biden signs the bill into law.

November 8 - The United States reopens its borders to vaccinated international travelers, ending a 20-month travel ban. Fully vaccinated travelers from 33 countries -- including the United Kingdom and much of Europe -- can now enter without needing to quarantine, provided they have proof of vaccination and a negative viral test.

November 8 - Four astronauts splash down off the coast of Florida aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, capping off their six-month stay in space.

November 10 - A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying four astronauts launches atop a Falcon 9 rocket, marking the kickoff of SpaceX's fifth crewed mission to orbit. This mission, called Crew-3, is the fourth mission in a partnership between SpaceX and NASA to make routine trips to the ISS in order to keep the 21-year-old space station adequately staffed.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

November 12 - A Los Angeles judge terminates Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship.

November 18 - Two men convicted of the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X, Muhammad A. Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, are exonerated after more than half a century. A 22-month investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's office and attorneys for the men found that evidence of their innocence, including FBI documents, was withheld at trial.

November 19 - Biden temporarily transfers power to Harris while he is under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy. Harris becomes the first woman to hold presidential power.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Kyle Rittenhouse appears for an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

November 19 - Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and shot another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Holiday decorations frame a police officer Walks in downtown Waukesha, Wi. after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade injuring more than 20 people Sunday, Nov 21. 2021. (AP Photo Jeffrey Phelps)

November 21 - Six people are killed and more than 60 are injured when an SUV plows into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Police later identify the suspect as Darrell E. Brooks Jr.

November 24 - Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan Jr. are all found guilty of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

November 30 - Ethan Crumbley, 15, allegedly opens fire, killing four students and injuring seven others at Oxford High School in Michigan. Crumbley is charged as an adult with terrorism causing death and four counts of first-degree murder. He also faces seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

December 1 - The United States' first confirmed case of the Omicron coronavirus variant is identified in California.

Mark Humphrey/AP People help retrieve items from a destroyed home Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Associated Press Devastating images from Arkansas, western Kentucky, Missouri, southern Illinois and Tennessee show the devastation left behind by a series of tornadoes that blew through the region on Friday. As of Monday morning, officials have confirmed that at least 78 people in those states are dead, and dozens more are still missing.



Associated Press Devastating images from Arkansas, western Kentucky, Missouri, southern Illinois and Tennessee show the devastation left behind by a series of tornadoes that blew through the region on Friday. As of Monday morning, officials have confirmed that at least 78 people in those states are dead, and dozens more are still missing.



December 10-11 - More than 100 people are feared dead after a series of tornadoes rips through several states in the Midwest and South.

December 15 - The United States surpasses 800,000 Covid-19 deaths.

