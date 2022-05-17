In-Depth: Biden calls for equality on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia

WACO, Texas — Tuesday is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia.

It was on this date in 1990 that the World Health Organization declassified ‘homosexuality’ as a mental disorder. It was only in 2019 that a WHO expert said that they now understand that being transgender is "not actually a mental health condition".

"But we continue to witness disturbing setbacks and rising hate and violence targeting LGBTQI+ people in the United States and around the world," said President Joe Biden.

The move followed the decision by the American Psychiatric Association in 1973. at the time nearly 40 percent of voting members still chose to retain the classification.

Psychologists and psychiatrists look at two different handbooks as their diagnostic and statistical tools.

Nancy Pelosi Tuesday asked for Americans to stand against “vile hate” of the LGBTQ community on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, saying that the “fight remains as urgent as ever.” Now people from across the world celebrate the day.

The day is celebrated in many parts of the world now by governmental proclamations and renewed efforts to end the discrimination and violence that LGBTQ+ people throughout the world still face.

The day is strong in Europe and Latin America, where it is commemorated with public events in almost all countries.

“The freedom to exist and to speak of LGBTQ + local citizenship is substantially prohibited in Poland and Hungary," said councilor and activist Michele Albiani. "Milan — which is home to Italy’s largest LGBTQ+ community — adopted the designation as a response."

69 countries still criminalize same-sex relationships. In 26 countries, transgender individuals could be punished.

In 2021, United States president Joe Biden used IDAHOBIT to call on Congress to pass the Equality Act.