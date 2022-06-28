In April Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would start transporting migrants to D.C. and so far that's cost over $5.3 million with nearly 3,000 migrants at $1,975 each getting a ride to the U.S. capitol.

Nim Kidd serves as the Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management and on Tuesday he laid out the cost to the Texas Senate. Kidd said the 90th bus left Texas on Monday.

"There have been some buses with as few as 14, 15 people on it as many as 53," said Kidd.

Everyone who gets on the state bus has been cleared by border patrol.

"We are taking the direction from the office of the Governor of where those buses are to be dropped off at and to this point Washington D.C. has been that location," said Kidd.

Many Texas Democrats have been critical of the program. His Democratic opponent for governor, Beto O'Rourke, said the announcement was just another example of Abbott placing bluster over substance.

"If Abbott focused on solutions instead of stunts, then Texas could have made some real progress on the issue over the last seven years," O'Rourke said in a statement.

Abbott has also been accepting donations directly to support the program online and by mail.