Gallery-Thousands of Afghanistan refugees in Texas are concerned about loved ones in the Middle East

Fatima holds her 4-year-old daughter Nazia, who is suffering from acute malnutrition, at their house near Herat, western Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2021. Two years ago, Nazia was a plump toddler, Fatima said. Malnutrition stalks the most vulnerable, and aid groups say more than half the population faces acute food shortages. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) AP

A nurse checks the weight of a child in a makeshift clinic organized by World Vision at a settlement near Herat, Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2021. Malnutrition stalks the most vulnerable, and aid groups say more than half the population faces acute food shortages. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) AP

A boy carries bread in Herat, Afghanistan, Thursday , Nov. 25, 2021. Since the chaotic Taliban takeover of Kabul on Aug. 15, an already war-devastated economy once kept alive by international donations alone is now on the verge of collapse. The World Health Organization is warning of millions of children suffering malnutrition, and the U.N. says 97% of Afghans will soon be living below the poverty line. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) AP

Afghan violinist Amanullah Noori, left, and rebab player Murtaza Muhemmadi disembark from an airplane at Lisbon military airport, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A group of 273 students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived Monday in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) AP

In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, children wait to board the Russian Military Il-76 cargo planes at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Russian military transport planes have delivered a shipment of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan and flew back 200 Russians, Afghan students and others. The Russian Defense Ministry said that three Il-76 cargo planes will make stopover in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan before flying to Moscow. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP

A man disributes bread to Afghan women outside a bakery in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, Dec, 2, 2021. Since the chaotic Taliban takeover of Kabul on Aug. 15, an already war-devastated economy once kept alive by international donations alone is now on the verge of collapse. There isn't enough money for hospitals. The World Health Organization is warning of millions of children suffering malnutrition, and the U.N. says 97% of Afghans will soon be living below the poverty line. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) AP

Fog hovers before dawn as a pedestrian walks through downtown Fergus Falls, Minn., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Caroline Clarin, who worked as a U.S. Department of Agriculture adviser in Afghanistan, and her wife have helped two of her former employees and their families resettle in Fergus Falls. Two other Afghan families Clarin helped chose to settle in Austin, Texas, and San Diego, partly because in both places there are mosques, halal butcher shops and established Afghan communities. None of that exists in Fergus Falls. (AP Photo/David Goldman) AP

Sardar Muhammad, who sold his kidney, shows the scar from his kidney removal surgery at a settlement near Herat, Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2021. Afghanistan’s destitute are increasingly turning to such desperate decisions as the country spirals downwards into a vortex of poverty. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) AP

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Ordinary Americans and the nation's airlines are combining to donate miles and cash to help Afghan refugees resettle in the United States. Organizers said Tuesday, Oct. 26, they have raised enough donations pay for 40,000 flights, but they're hoping to nearly double that amount. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani, File) AP

Afghan men sit in a bus at a bus station in Herat, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, for a 300-mile trip south to Nimrooz near the Iranian border. Afghans are streaming across the border into Iran, driven by desperation after the near collapse of their country's economy following the Taliban's takeover in mid-August. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) AP

An Afghan man collects scraps of aluminum and plastic, in Herat, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Since the chaotic Taliban takeover of Kabul on Aug. 15, an already war-devastated economy once kept alive by international donations alone is now on the verge of collapse. The World Health Organization is warning of millions of children suffering malnutrition, and the U.N. says 97% of Afghans will soon be living below the poverty line.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) AP

Taliban fighters and Afghan men pray in Kamar Kalagh village near Herat, Afghanistan, Saturday , Nov. 27, 2021. Since the chaotic Taliban takeover of Kabul on Aug. 15, an already war-devastated economy once kept alive by international donations alone is now on the verge of collapse. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) AP

Two brothers carrying canisters with a wheelbarrow react on their way to collect water from a stagnant pool, about 3 kilometers (2 miles) from their home in Kamar Kalagh village outside Herat, Afghanistan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Drought in Afghanistan, the worst in decades, is now entering its second year, exacerbated by climate change. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) AP

People gather near a makeshift clinic at a settlement housing those displaced by war and drought, near Herat, Afghanistan, Dec. 12, 2021. Malnutrition stalks the most vulnerable, and aid groups say more than half the population faces acute food shortages. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) AP

Women queue to receive cash at a money distribution site organized by the World Food Program in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Thousands of Afghan families are registering for WFP aid because they cannot afford food during the country's economic collapse. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) AP

An Afghan woman exits a convenience shop in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Since the chaotic Taliban takeover of Kabul on Aug. 15, an already war-devastated economy once kept alive by international donations alone is now on the verge of collapse. (AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris) AP

An Afghan man collects scraps of aluminum and plastic, in Herat, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Since the chaotic Taliban takeover of Kabul on Aug. 15, an already war-devastated economy once kept alive by international donations alone is now on the verge of collapse. The World Health Organization is warning of millions of children suffering malnutrition, and the U.N. says 97% of Afghans will soon be living below the poverty line.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) AP

A girl walks with the help of her father in Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Since the chaotic Taliban takeover of Kabul on Aug. 15, an already war-devastated economy once kept alive by international donations alone is now on the verge of collapse. There isn't enough money for hospitals. The World Health Organization is warning of millions of children suffering malnutrition, and the U.N. says 97% of Afghans will soon be living below the poverty line. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) AP

People gather near a makeshift clinic at a sprawling settlement of mud brick huts housing those displaced by war and drought, near Herat, Afghanistan, Dec. 12, 2021. Malnutrition stalks the most vulnerable, and aid groups say more than half the population faces acute food shortages. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) AP

Brothers fill canisters with water from a pool of stagnant water about 3 kilometers (2 miles) from their home in Kamar Kalagh village outside Herat, Afghanistan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Since the chaotic Taliban takeover of Kabul on Aug. 15, an already war-devastated economy once kept alive by international donations alone is now on the verge of collapse. The World Health Organization is warning of millions of children suffering malnutrition, and the U.N. says 97% of Afghans will soon be living below the poverty line. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) AP

Afghan women gather outside a makeshift clinic organized by World Vision at a settlement near Herat, Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2021. The aid-dependent country’s economy was already teetering when the Taliban seized power in mid-August amid a chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. The consequences have been devastating for a country battered by four decades of war, a punishing drought and the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) AP

An Afghan woman holds her children as she waits for a consultation outside a makeshift clinic at a sprawling settlement of mud brick huts housing those displaced by war and drought near Herat, Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2021. The aid-dependent country’s economy was already teetering when the Taliban seized power in mid-August amid a chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. The consequences have been devastating for a country battered by four decades of war, a punishing drought and the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) AP

A nurse checks the weight of a child in the makeshift clinic organized by World Vision at a settlement near Herat, Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2021. Malnutrition stalks the most vulnerable, and aid groups say more than half the population faces acute food shortages. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) AP

Afghan women wait in the makeshift clinic organized by World Vision at a settlement near Herat, Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2021. The aid-dependent country’s economy was already teetering when the Taliban seized power in mid-August amid a chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. The consequences have been devastating for a country battered by four decades of war, a punishing drought and the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) AP

A nurse shows Chinar's scar, who had a kidney removal surgery, at a settlement near Herat, Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2021. Chinar said her husband is sick and she had to sell her kidney to feed their four children. Afghanistan’s destitute are increasingly turning to such desperate decisions as the country spirals downwards into a vortex of poverty. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) AP

A hand is imprinted on the wall of Hamid Abdullah's house, a sprawling settlement of mud brick huts in western Afghanistan housing those displaced by war and drought near Herat, Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2021. Abdullah was selling his young daughters into arranged marriages, desperate for money to treat his chronically ill wife, pregnant with their fifth child. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) AP

Qandi Gul holds her brother outside their home housing those displaced by war and drought near Herat, Afghanistan. Dec. 16, 2021. Gul’s father sold her into marriage without telling his wife, taking a down-payment so he could feed his family of five children. Without that money, he told her, they would all starve. He had to sacrifice one to save the rest. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) AP

Hamid Abdullah stands outside the room where his children are playing at a settlement near Herat, Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2021. Abdullah was selling his young daughters into arranged marriages, desperate for money to treat his chronically ill wife, pregnant with their fifth child. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) AP

Guldasta and family members gather in their house at a settlement near Qala-e-Naw, Afghanistan, Dec. 14, 2021. Guldasta, said that after days with nothing to eat, she told her husband to take their 8-year-old son Salahuddin to the bazaar and sell him to bring food for the others. Afghanistan’s destitute are increasingly turning to such desperate decisions as the country spirals downwards into a vortex of poverty. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) AP

Aziz Gul, second from right, and her 10-year-old daughter Qandi, center, sit outside their home with other family members, near Herat, Afghanistan. Dec. 16, 2021. Qandi's father sold her into marriage without telling his wife, Aziz, taking a down-payment so he could feed his family of five children. Without that money, he told her, they would all starve. He had to sacrifice one to save the rest. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) AP

