Comfort Keepers Waco overcomes hurdles, in need of more caregivers

WACO, TX — The team at Comfort Keepers in Waco is hard at work to make sure senior citizens and adults with disabilities can comfortably live day-to-day.

"Oh no, our caregivers never stop. Pandemic didn't stop us, the winter storm didn't stop us. I had caregivers that were walking to their client's homes in the winter storm because they didn't want to go without care," says Maegan Wenberg, the Client-care coordinator at Comfort Keepers.

Wenberg says the pandemic separated a lot of families from their older loved ones.

In-home senior care is in demand.

"This is the second pandemic that some of them have been through. But you know as much as they might have been afraid, we're always confident in telling them we're doing everything we can to keep them safe and healthy," says Wenberg.

Like so many businesses, Comfort Keepers is facing a staff shortage, but their patient care continues.

"We're constantly looking cause we're constantly growing. So I mean I can't really give a number but we'll take as many as are willing to come," says Wenberg.

They're welcoming people of all experience levels to apply as long as they have a passion for service.

"We're just a company that genuinely cares about our employees, we're gonna make sure that you're confident in the home, we're gonna give you any kind of training that you could need. And even if this is just a short stop for you, we're going to do whatever we can to make you successful," says Wenberg.

They offer flexible work hours and are looking for part-time and full-time caregivers.

They're also a great resource for students who need hands on experience required for them to get their degrees like Olga Ruiz, an Extern with Comfort Keepers

"It's hard, especially when you're just graduating from school going straight into your career. People don't really want to hire new. So this is definitely a stepping stone." says Ruiz.

Ruiz is also a medical billing and coding student with Southern Careers Institute, and thanks to her externship with Comfort Keepers, she's decided to switch gears and become a medical assistant.

"They're so welcoming and open and they're willing to teach you and show you exactly what you need to do with new clients and existing clients and how to work with them how to talk to them." says Ruiz.

Comfort keepers conducts background checks for potential new hires, to keep clients and families safe.

For care givers who pass, they are required to work at least 3 hours per shift.

