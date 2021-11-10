Climate change a hoax? Scientist says think twice, Central Texas could see effects

When we think of climate change many times we think of other places. Texas is already seeing the effects of climate change.



ClimateReport-1900to2036-20... by Texas A&M Office of the Texas State Climatologist

A report from Texas climatologists shows that the state is experiencing hotter days and not enough relief at night.

"One of the things that we know from the science is that we've already unlocked some of the harmful effects of a changing climate, we're already above one degree of warming, scientists say we've got a control that stabilizes it," said Whitehouse Deputy National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi.

Before and after climate change around the world.

Prior to the interview with 25 News, Zaidi spent the week in Scotland at the climate conference.

"I think first and foremost, it's very evident that the United States is back," said Zaidi. "For a number of years, our workers and our communities, our businesses, were not represented at the leaders' table."

What does climate change mean for Texas?

Data shows that Texas continues to see the effects of climate change.

"In the US there's a battle between the people that want to do nothing. And the people that want to do something," said A&M climatologist professor Andrew Dessler.

J. David Ake/AP FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. A law signed April 6, 2021, by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon creates a $1.2 million fund for an initiative that marks the latest attempt by state leaders to help coal in the state that accounts for the bulk of U.S. coal production, which is down by half since 2008. Wyoming coal production, which accounts for about 40% of the nation's total, has declined as utilities switch to gas, which is cheaper to burn to generate electricity. Solar and wind power also are on the rise as coal's share of the U.S. power market shrinks from about half in the early 2000s to less than 20% now. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

According to Dessler if a change is not made, here in Texas we'll continue to see weather changes.

Heavier rainfall

Drought

Stronger storms

Hotter Days

"We simply need to rebuild our energy infrastructure away from fossil fuels and towards energy sources that don't emit carbon. It's a political problem. And it's the way our political system is set up where people can give politicians essentially limitless amounts of money. And the politicians are interested in their own careers," said Dessler.

Source: Pixabay.com

Climate data shows Texas is experiencing extreme rainfall — especially in eastern Texas — storm surges as seas rise along the Gulf Coast plus flooding from hurricanes strengthened by a warming ocean, the report said.

Michael Stravato In 2017, Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on the Texas Coast, dumping more than 50 inches of rain in parts of the Houston area, flooding thousands of homes and killing more than 80 people. Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

"So if we do end up warming the climate by, say, five degrees Fahrenheit, or next 100 years, we will literally remake the face of the planet and all of the investments we've made in infrastructure and housing, and roads and airports, a lot of those will not be those will be ended up being not adapted to our future climate. It's going to be very expensive, as we have to rebuild it," said Dessler.

How do we tell the story of climate change?

There are several artists in Waco telling the story of Climate change using art.

"Were they expecting that rain? No. Were they expecting it to go that high? No," said Jack Bowers.

Nick Bradshaw Waco artist uses talents to tell the story of death valley.

Bowers is using his gift of art to tell show how the world is changing

"You can see it from space now," said Bowers.

Images from space show the changes in the Earth since the 1800s.

Climate change can be difficult to explain and understand. Bowers' hope is using pictures and everyday language to tell the story will help others to understand.

Nick Bradshaw Artist is Waco are working to tell the story of climate change using there talent.

Waco Friends of the Climate is putting on a virtual art show in the upcoming month.