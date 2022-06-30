Since the migrants were found in the tractor-trailer in 100-degree temperatures Gov. Greg Abbott and other politicians have been pointing the finger.

We all just witnessed the tragedies that occur because of Biden’s border policies.



O’Rourke says we we shouldn’t do anything to address it.



He would aid & abet Biden’s open border.



The Beto-Biden border policy is wrong for Texas & U.S.https://t.co/zZqLaiJzUb via @YouTube — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 29, 2022

"The recent migrant deaths in San Antonio were horrible, and unfortunately represent a daily occurrence along the southern border," said Mark Miner with Governor Greg Abbott's campaign. "President Biden has done nothing to secure the border to prevent a situation like the one in San Antonio from happening."

50 migrants die in trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Abbott who is running for reelection has kept the U.S. Mexico border at the forefront.

"Like President Biden, Beto O’ Rourke needs to be held accountable for the crisis at the southern border that is resulting in increased migrant deaths, human trafficking, and deadly drugs, like fentanyl, from pouring into Texas communities," said Miner.

On Wednesday morning Gov. Abbott made a visit to the border.

"We are doing more than any other state is doing in the United States," said Abbott.

53 now dead after migrants were found in a hot trailer. It didn't take long for it to become political. Plus 5.3 million dollars were spent transporting migrants to Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/70ud5W9DTh — Nick Bradshaw (@nbradshawtv) June 30, 2022

He went on to say if you go back to the days of George Washington to President Biden, Texas is the only state to build its own border wall.

The Republican Governor also ordered new checkpoints for trucks coming into Texas from Mexico.

"Joe Biden might not be stepping up to do his part, but Texas is going to step up," said Abbott.

In 2017, 10 migrants died and dozens were injured from heat-related conditions in a tractor-trailer discovered at a San Antonio Walmart about three miles northeast of the latest incident.

The driver of the truck was sentenced to life without parole in federal prison.

"Unlike President Biden, President Trump put policies into place that actually secured the border. Unfortunately, those policies were reversed by President Biden, forcing Texas to step in to do the job the federal government has refused to do," said Abbott's campaign.

Many place blame on the Texas efforts and Title 42 making migrants desperate to use the cartel. Governor Greg Abbott does not accept any blame.

"The crisis at the southern border is the direct result of inaction by President Biden and denial by Beto O’ Rourke," said Miner.