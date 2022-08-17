Afghanistan to Texas finds its challenges during inflation

DALLAS, Texas — A year after the Taliban took Afghanistan well over 11,000 refugees made their way to Texas.

"Life is easy, but it also has its challenges," said Baryalay Safi driving to drop his kids off at the gym.

Keeping food on the table and gas in the car while driving for Lyft hasn't been easy.

"It was expensive," said Safi.

Since making his way to the U.S. in August of 2022 the husband and father of four has been trying to make the best of the situation.

"I have good food here ... back home they don't, that hurts me," said Safi.

Working years for the U.S. military as an interpreter made it possible for him to come to the U.S. His brother and mom are both still in Afghanistan in some harsh conditions.

"I don't only support my family here, I support my family back home," said Safi.

Since being in Texas he's been able to meet former president George W. Bush and continues to speak up on helping those in his home country.

Children and a New Home

The family first moved into a small apartment. With the help of a family friend, they are now in a house where the kids can play in the backyard.

Besides riding bikes or taking a swing at the punching bag, the young kids also pitch in with their two-month-old sibling.

"That's my son, he was born in America," said Safi

A short drive to the gym the two oldest elementary kids take MMA lessons. The coach teaches the group the art of listening and building both mental and physical strength.

"This is the goal, you need to try your best every day," said their MMA coach.

The children are in school and Safi believes in teaching his family the Muslim faith.

"The obligation of Mom and Dad is to teach prayer to the kids," said Safi. "Regular performance of the prayers increases one's awareness of Allah."

What's Next

Driving for Lyft is not the end goal, Safi said he would love to work in IT but it's been difficult without having experience. For now, he drives in the mornings and evenings to support his family here and back in Afghanistan.

He's also working around the clock to get his family here buts says the clock is ticking for his mom and brother.

He would like to see the U.S. support the country more and help feed those in a country struggling with food.