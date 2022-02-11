In-Depth: No, crack pipes aren't being funded by the Biden Administration

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz along with several other Republicans went to Social Media saying "Biden crime policy: Crack pipes for all. What could go wrong?"

The information is false. Conservative media outlets claimed the Biden’s administration would put $30 million of funding toward passing out crack pipes in safe smoking kits.

"They were never a part of the kit; it was inaccurate reporting. And we wanted to put out information to make that clear," said Press Secretary Jen Psaki. "A safe-smoking kit may contain alcohol swabs, lip balm, other materials."

Sarah Lovenheim, HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, went to social media to set the record straight.

To be clear: HHS is not distributing crack pipes. The grants fund harm reduction efforts by organizations, in full adherence of state and local laws. https://t.co/mCHlh5sqPf — Sarah Lovenheim (@HHS_Spox) February 8, 2022

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said in December 2021 that it was accepting applications for the first-ever SAMHSA harm reduction grant program. The agency is expected to issue $30 million in grants.

Harm reduction grant program document says the following items will be in the kits.