Icky, Icky, Icky: Chihuahua stow-away found in Vegas-bound luggage

LUBBOCK, Texas — Surprise!

That’s what a couple found when they opened their suitcase while checking in at Lubbock (Texas) Preston Smith International Airport.

The couple, only identified as Jared and Kristi in a Southwest Airlines Facebook post, was heading on a Vegas getaway when they found…

... Icky the Chihuahua... in their luggage.

Icky was supposed to have been “left behind with family at home!” according to the Southwest post.

Instead, he “popped right out of Jared’s boot,” the airlines said.

“Icky may have had big plans to hit the strip, but unfortunately for her, this was only a trip for two,” the Facebook post said. “... luckily, Jared had family living near the airport who were able to show up in time to bring Icky home. Until next time, Icky!”

