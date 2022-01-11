Husband arrested after calling 911 to say he killed wife

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested after calling police to report he had shot and killed his wife, according to a police news release.

Demetrius Montra Cooper, 40, met responding officers outside his home, Greenville police said, but Cooper did not comply with verbal commands, news outlets reported.

Officers Cooper and took him into custody without further incident, the news release said.

Police said Cooper called 911 and said he had shot and killed his wife, Amy Bland Roland, 44, at their home. .

Cooper was charged with an open count of murder and was jailed without bond. It’s not known if he had an attorney.