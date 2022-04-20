Hunter kills 'turkey of a lifetime' at national recreation area

CADIZ, Ky. — An online photo is ruffling feathers in more ways than one right now.

Uploaded with the hashtag "TurkeyTuesday" via Twitter, the photo shows a hunter posing with what Kentucky park officials called the "turkey of a lifetime."

Afflicted with leucism, the white feathers are the result of a medical condition that causes the partial loss of pigmentation in animals.

This extremely rare condition is reported in one in every several thousand turkeys.

It is unknown what the hunter plans on doing with the turkey's corpse.

During the holidays, it's reported that Americans eat about 46 million turkeys every Thanksgiving, followed by 22 million at Christmas and 19 million at Easter.