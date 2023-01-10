Watch Now
Humane Society of Central Texas to reopen its doors after 79 days of distempter

FILE: Aggieland Humane Society (Facebook)
Aggieland Humane Society (Facebook)
FILE: Aggieland Humane Society (Facebook)
Posted at 9:13 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 11:38:58-05

CENTRAL TEXAS — For 79 days, the Humane Society of Central Texas closed its doors due to an outbreak of distemper.

A contagious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory and nervous systems of puppies and dogs.

For months, KXXV has followed this story as the humane society and the City of Waco worked to treat the dogs for their symptoms.

Asking for the communities help to foster those who are infected.

And this week we have some good news!

"So I got the news today (Monday), a little after 6 that we will be back open this morning, and we are ready to get some dogs out," Mike Gray, community and brand manager, Humane Society of Central Texas said.

"Emotionally taxing on everybody involved the dogs, the humane society, the City of Waco, the community,"

"We are all super excited to get open back up, but at the same time we are super nervous... because we have a couple of days where intake is not open," Gray said.

You heard it there from Mike!

The animal shelter is now fully back open, meaning visitors can now walk through the kennels and pick up a forever furry friend.

