How to protect your home from potential winter-related damage

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With colder temperatures ahead, AAA Texas is reminding homeowners and renters how preparation is key in avoiding winter-related damages.

A costly expense, AAA Texas Insurance is reporting that frozen pipe repair totaled more than $10,000 on average during last year's arctic blast.

So what can YOU do to protect your home today?

AAA Texas has released the following tips for the winter months ahead:

Take hoses off exterior faucets

Keep weather stripping updated near areas like doors and utility lines

Keeping all cracks, holes and other openings sealed and insulated

Allow faucets to drip a tiny bit to help prevent freezing pipes

Keeping foundation vents and windows to basements closed, with vulnerable pipes wrapped

Know the location of your water shutoff valve in case of an emergency

Keep thermostat at reasonable temperature, even when away, to keep air within walls warm enough for pipes

Keep bathroom and cabinet doors open to allow warmth around the pipes

If recommended under manufacturer instructors, keep fireplace flue damper closed when not in use

Above all, AAA Texas recommends reviewing your insurance policy to understand what damage you will be responsible for once a winter storm passes.

To learn more about what a standard home insurance policy may cover in regards to winter-related damage, click here.