How to prepare insurance ahead of severe weather

WACO, Texas — Before severe weather strikes make sure you have the proper homeowners or renters insurance.

Between March 21 and 23, the same storm system caused 500 claims in Louisiana, 425 in Mississippi, and a whopping 3,200 in Texas.

State Farm Insurance agent Traci Plemons of Waco recommends taking inventory.

"It is a good idea to have an inventory list," Plemons said.

"Go around your house and take pictures and video of everything."

Severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes in March lead to more than 3,200 insurance claims in Texas, according to State Farm, with more than half from wind damage and more than 20% from hail.

After a storm passes, Plemons recommends walking around the house to check for damage.

"Missing shingles, raised shingles, damage to your siding, to your windows, and of course walk around the inside of your house look for water leaks to your ceiling."

If you find damage, report it right away and get estimates.

"We really encourage you to get local contractors, people that have strong ties to the community because if you use somebody that's from out of town it's unlikely if you have any issue that you'll be able to get them back," Plemons said.

The other big takeaway: State Farm recommends an annual review of your policy, so you know for sure everything is covered.