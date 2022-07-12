HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston woman remains hospitalized after escaping a knife attack by the father of her child, police said.

As first reported by ABC 13, officers were dispatched around 1:50 a.m. this morning to the St. James Place Apartment complex located in the 9100 block of Fondren.

Police said the woman was inside her unit when the father of her baby forced his way inside.

Investigators said the man immediately began stabbing the woman, lacerating her sister in the process as she tried to intervene.

Sometime during this assault, police said the woman's brother-in-law arrived with a baseball bat.

Police said the brother-in-law had just gotten home from work when he witnessed the assault and decided to also intervene.

The woman was later taken to a hospital in critical condition, her current status remains unknown.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital, but he is reported to be stable, police said.

No injuries were reported to have occurred to their child.

At the time of this publication, authorities are reporting that charges are still pending.