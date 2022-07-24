Houston man released after being falsely imprisoned for 5 years, cop arrested

HOUSTON, Texas — In Houston, a man is being released from prison after a former police officer’s testimony proved to be false.

Frederick Jeffery has served five years in prison.

In October 2018, he was sentenced to 25 years for possession of a controlled substance.

He was convicted solely on the affidavit from former Houston Police Officer Gerald Goines.

Goines is now facing murder charges for engaging in a narcotics scheme and a fake drug buy that led to the deaths of two people.

Prosecutors say Goines was involved in 14 hundred cases throughout his career.

Since 2008, there have been 160 cases where Goines was the sole witness.

Prosecutors are urging the defendants in those cases to file an appeal in the hope their charges will also be overturned.

A judge called Jeffery's case sad and said he'd work to get him out of prison as quickly as possible.