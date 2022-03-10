Houston man arrested in connection with 11-year-old Burnet girl’s disappearance

BURNET, Texas – A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old Burnet girl who was found safe Tuesday in Houston.

Robert Charles Broussard of Houston is in custody for aggravated kidnapping after being arrested by the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force in Houston, according to the City of Burnet.

Officials credit the efforts of the Texas Rangers, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Burnet County District Attorney’s Office and the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force in locating Helen May Marie Pierce and bringing her home safely.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.

An AMBER Alert was issued after the 11-year-old disappeared with Broussard, police say.

“The Burnet Police would like to thank all the citizens who provided tips and the tenacious work of the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force throughout the night into the morning to find and recover the victim safely in this case,” the City of Burnet news release said. “This is a tremendous example of how law enforcement agencies across the state team up to protect innocent victims.”

Broussard could face additional charges, pending the “outcome of the complete investigation,” the release said.

Anyone with information about Pierce relating to her disappearance and investigation can contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (512) 756-8080.