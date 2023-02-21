Houston father back home after bad legal advice strands him in Mexico

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A Houston father is back home after bad legal advice left him stranded in Mexico for months.

As first published by ABC13, Jaime Avalos, a DACA recipient who is married to a U.S. citizen, had been stuck in Mexico since August 2022.

Avalos had left the U.S. to finish some immigration paperwork that required an interview with the U.S. Consulate in Cuidad Juarez, Mexico.

The interview was a needed step for Avalos to gain permanent residency in the U.S.

However, it turns out... the Houston father had gotten bad legal advice from his previous attorney.

Because of his legal status gained through DACA and marriage, Avalos could have finished his interviews in the U.S.

It was later discovered that upon his initial entry to the U.S. as an infant - Avalos had been taken to Mexico - where his birth was later registered in Oaxaca, officials said.

Afterward, he was taken back to the U.S. permanently.

However, due to Avalos leaving the U.S. as a child under 8 years of age, current laws banned him from reentering the country for 10 years.

Congressman Green would later get involved in the matter.

The Houston Democrat would introduce a private bill to the House of Representivates last November.

The bill asked for permanent resident status for Avalos.

This February, the family received news that Avalos had been granted humanitarian parole.

Advocates say immigrant families are often vulnerable to inexperienced attorneys and notaries who are not licensed to practice law.