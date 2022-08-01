Houston family seeking answers from fatal hit-and-run, GoFundMe launched

HOUSTON — A Houston family is looking for answers after a good Samaritan act ended as a fatal hit-and-run case, news outlets reported.

As first published by ABC13 in Houston, around 2:50 a.m. on July 11, John Carpenter was fatally struck by a vehicle on the 23500 block of the Katy Freeway.

He leaves behind a wife and five children - the youngest being only 4-years-old.

Police said Carpenter had exited the vehicle to help his sister and her daughters who had been experiencing car trouble.

The family had reportedly been waiting since midnight for a tow truck when they finally decided to exit their car.

Carpenter had exited to the left and was walking towards the driver's seat when he was fatally struck by an ongoing vehicle, police said.

His body is reported to have been discovered several yards away from the scene as a result of the impact.

The sister told authorities the driver had slowed down but did not stop to offer any assistance.

Now, a $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Authorities said they are currently looking for a black SUV with damage on the right side.

A GoFundMe has since been launched to help his wife and children.