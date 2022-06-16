Houston, Dallas selected as World Cup 2026 host cities

Texas soccer fans have something to cheer about as officials with the FIFA World Cup 2026 select Houston and Dallas as host cities.

The organization released a full list today for its international competition with selections across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The 16 host cities will be: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver.

Houston will host games at NRG Stadium, which is also the home of the Houston Texans.

Likewise in Dallas, the games will be played inside the home of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

22 cities put in bids for the selection with Canada winning two host cities and Mexico taking three.

This is the first time the U.S. has hosted a World Cup since 1994, while Mexico hosted two previous competitions in 1970 and 1986.

Canada hosted the women's World Cup in 2015.