Watch Now
News

Actions

Houston-area father wants teacher removed after fight with teen son: Report

(CNN Newsource) Houston.png
Copyright 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
(CNN Newsource)
(CNN Newsource) Houston.png
Posted at 4:22 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 17:22:42-05

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A high school teacher in Texas is on administrative leave after fighting a 16-year-old student in a classroom.

Cell phone video captured the scuffle between the teacher and a sophomore Wednesday at Humble High School.

The school district issued a statement that criticized the teacher for using physical force to try to get the student to take a seat and listen.

Administrators said this was unacceptable and contrary to the system's standards and expectations for its employees.

The family of the student says they're taking legal action.

Meanwhile, the Harris County District Attorney is looking into filing charges against the teacher, whose identity has not been released.

"I don't want this teacher to be able to teach nowhere in this state or in this country, for that matter, to be able to go somewhere and be able to have the opportunity to do this ever again to another student."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019