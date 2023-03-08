Houston-area assistant principal accused of bringing cocaine to elementary: Report

BAYTOWN, Texas — An assistant principal in Texas is being accused of bringing cocaine to her elementary school, according to a statement from the district.

As first published by ABC13, police said the suspect, Jessica Sanchez, is an employee at Goose Creek Consolidated ISD's Travis Elementary.

Her page on the school's official website has since been removed.

"We will not, under any circumstances, tolerate this type of behavior in our schools," the district's statement reads in part.

"Our campuses are a safe haven for students and we will not have students in unsafe environments."

Police said district officers were dispatched after a coworker reported finding the drugs inside an employee restroom.

Court records obtained by ABC13 say Sanchez had more cocaine inside her vehicle.

Sanchez has since been charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

Court records obtained by ABC13 say Sanchez has since posted a $5,000 and is set to be released.

Officials said this incident is set to be reported to the Texas Education Agency's Division of Investigation.

A stimulant drug, the controlled substance is known to cause heart attacks, strokes and seizures, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.