Mexia business helping fund initiative for bulletproof windshields on officer vehicles

MEXIA, TX — The feeling of losing one of their own in the line of duty is one folks in Limestone County are unfortunately familiar with.

The community lost Damon Allen in 2017 and now Trooper Chad Walker.

It's why Michelle Busby is doing all she can to help keep those keeping her safe, alive.

“They go out every day to protect us,” Busby said. “The least we can do is try to help keep them safe while they're doing that.”

She owns Blackcat Couture and after hearing about Walker’s death, she got to work designing and selling tee shirts.

The shirts will help fund a local nonprofit’s initiative to get bulletproof glass on at least law enforcement's windshields and driver’s side windows on their vehicle.

”And I'm just really supportive of the military, I'm really supportive of law enforcement,” she explained. “I can't believe that that has happened once much less twice.”

The shirts cost $20 dollars and can be bought in store or online.

All proceeds will go to the Mutual Aide assistant Group or MAG Inc., a Groesbeck nonprofit fighting for the change.

“The minimum is the windshield that we'll accept...we're not going to take no for an answer, ever,” Bryce Worsham, the president of the group said in a Facebook live video on Tuesday.

However, with high hopes of helping all law enforcement officers across the state of Texas, the project is going to cost a lot of money.

“No donation is too small, because like you said, it's a big undertaking, so it's gonna take everybody's help and cooperation,” a MAG Inc. member explained.

Which is the exact reason why Busby is ready to help.

”I think people want to help, but they don't know how,” she admitted. “I feel like I have an opportunity to help by doing this, so that's what I want to do.”

Bryce Worsham traveled to the state’s capitol Monday to speak with state legislators who have shown interest in the movement.

The vice president of MAG Inc. also explained to 25 News that multiple manufacturers have expressed interest in the project, but will remain unnamed until more details are solidified.