In Memoriam: Honoring fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker

The Mexia Fire Department unfurled an American flag to honor the life and legacy of fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker as he receives his final farewell.Paig Ellenberger
#WalkerStrongVincent Winter
The City of Groesbeck comes together to honor the late Trooper Walker one more time. Featuring, Waco Towing and Texas Towing.Vincent Winter
Texas law enforcement standing in honor of the late Trooper Walker as funeral services began.Joey Horta
Police motorcade honoring the fallen Trooper WalkerVincent Winter