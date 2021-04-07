Watch
NewsHonoring Trooper Walker

In Memoriam: Honoring fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker

Fallen Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker was laid to rest, Wednesday, April 7 in his hometown of Groesbeck.

Trooper Chad Walker was killed in the line of duty near Mexia on March 26. He is survived by his wife, 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old girls, and a 2-month-old girl.

In Memoriam: Honoring fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker

The Mexia Fire Department unfurled an American flag to honor the life and legacy of fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker as he receives his final farewell.Paig Ellenberger
#WalkerStrongVincent Winter
The City of Groesbeck comes together to honor the late Trooper Walker one more time. Featuring, Waco Towing and Texas Towing.Vincent Winter
Texas law enforcement standing in honor of the late Trooper Walker as funeral services began.Joey Horta
Police motorcade honoring the fallen Trooper WalkerVincent Winter
