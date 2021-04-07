In Memoriam: Honoring fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

The Mexia Fire Department unfurled an American flag to honor the life and legacy of fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker as he receives his final farewell. Paig Ellenberger

The Mexia Fire Department unfurled an American flag to honor the life and legacy of fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker as he receives his final farewell. Paig Ellenberger

The Mexia Fire Department unfurled an American flag to honor the life and legacy of fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker as he receives his final farewell. Paig Ellenberger

#WalkerStrong Vincent Winter

The City of Groesbeck comes together to honor the late Trooper Walker one more time. Featuring, Waco Towing and Texas Towing. Vincent Winter

The City of Groesbeck comes together to honor the late Trooper Walker one more time. Featuring, Waco Towing and Texas Towing. Vincent Winter

The City of Groesbeck comes together to honor the late Trooper Walker one more time. Featuring, Waco Towing and Texas Towing. Vincent Winter

The City of Groesbeck comes together to honor the late Trooper Walker one more time. Featuring, Waco Towing and Texas Towing. Vincent Winter

Texas law enforcement standing in honor of the late Trooper Walker as funeral services began. Joey Horta

Police motorcade honoring the fallen Trooper Walker Vincent Winter

Prev 1 / Ad Next