Groesbeck businesses step up to accommodate those in town for Trooper Chad Walker's funeral

GROESBECK, TX — As more people flood to Groesbeck for DPS Trooper Chad Walker’s funeral, local businesses are helping out any way they can.

Dozens of people from across the country are coming to the small town to pay their respects, something Groesbeck isn’t necessarily used to.

“You got a small town mentality, and everybody cares for one another, unlike living in the big cities where it’s every man for himself pretty much,” said Groesbeck resident, Russell Wiesemeyer.

From Troopers to loved ones, folks have traveled near and far to say their goodbyes.

“They are coming from other states,” said Ishe Adhuria, manager of the Oyo Hotel in Groesbeck. “It's my first time in four and a half years over here in Groesbeck I see for the first time.”

The Oyo Hotel is a family business. They recognize how important it is to have a place to lay your head at night. That’s why they’re offering law enforcement traveling to Groesbeck a discount on the room rate.

“We have to help our people who come from another state,” Adhuria explained. “They are our guest, so we have to help them also.”

Even though some will not be able to attend Trooper Walker's funeral, the entire town of Groesbeck is ready to help those who are.

“We know the stores will be under a lot of stress with people stopping to use the restroom, things like that,” Weisemeyer explained. “There's only a couple of stores in the entire town, and so, you know, we figured that whatever we can do along the way to help them out would be the best for us.”

Businesses are opening their facilities, like restrooms, to those who need it during any of the services, because it’s no doubt that this is a tough time for most folks.

“We're doing everything we can to be able to relieve the stress from the families that are coming to visit,” Weisemeyer said.

