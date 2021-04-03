Watch
NewsHonoring Trooper Walker

Actions

Fairfield kids create 'roadside restaurant' to raise money for Trooper Walker's family

items.[0].image.alt
Leslie Meza
L-R: Mallory Jones, Peyton Johnson, Haydon Reeves, and Parker Red
169056989_804394850452241_8712076200716263848_n.jpg
Posted at 5:24 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 18:52:09-04

FAIRFIELD, TX — A group of kids in Fairfield have decided to spend their Easter weekend raising money for the family of fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker, who was killed in the line of duty near Mexia last Friday.

Parker Red (8), Haydon Reeves (8), Mallory Jones (10), and Peyton Johnson (10) have created a "roadside restaurant" in Fairfield to raise money that will be donated to Trooper Walker's family.

According to Leslie Meza, Parker's mom, the girls have already raised $678 since they began on Friday.

Meza said they plan to set up their table again on April 17th during the citywide garage sale.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education