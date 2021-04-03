Fairfield kids create 'roadside restaurant' to raise money for Trooper Walker's family

FAIRFIELD, TX — A group of kids in Fairfield have decided to spend their Easter weekend raising money for the family of fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker, who was killed in the line of duty near Mexia last Friday.

Parker Red (8), Haydon Reeves (8), Mallory Jones (10), and Peyton Johnson (10) have created a "roadside restaurant" in Fairfield to raise money that will be donated to Trooper Walker's family.

According to Leslie Meza, Parker's mom, the girls have already raised $678 since they began on Friday.

Meza said they plan to set up their table again on April 17th during the citywide garage sale.

