The Medal of Honor is the military's highest military award for valor.

Since it was established in December 1861, more than 3,500 members of the armed forces have been awarded the Medal of Honor, including 62 from Texas.

The Medal of Honor is awarded by the President, in the name of Congress, and is the only military decoration worn around the neck.

Below is a list of Medal of Honor recipients from Texas.

A Medal of Honor Museum, being built in Arlington, is scheduled to open in 2023.

RELATED: Congressional Medal of Honor Society

