Branches of the U.S. Military

Army

Founded by the Second Continental Congress in 1775, the U.S. Army is the oldest service of the United States military. Formed to protect freedom in the initial 13 colonies, the Army has evolved into arguably the world’s top fighting force.

Navy

Congress created the U.S. Navy in April 1798. Historians say its “earliest roots” come from when the Continental Navy was formed in 1775 to protect American colonies from British attack.

Air Force

The National Security Act created the U.S. Air Force on July 26, 1947. With the National Security Act Amendments of 1949, military services were reorganized. At that time, the Department of the Air Force was included within the Department of Defense.

Marines

The Marine Corps began on Nov. 10, 1775, in Philadelphia as a service branch of infantry troops with the ability to fight at sea and on shore.

Coast Guard

Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton established the U.S. Coast Guard in 1790 as the Revenue Marine Service. After becoming the Revenue Cutter Service, it joined the U.S. Lifesaving Service (formed in 1878) and became the Coast Guard.

Space Force

The National Defense Authorization Act established the U.S. Space Force in 2019, making it the first new branch of the armed services in 73 years.