Watch
News

Actions

Homicide: Man in custody after woman found dead in Killeen hotel room

Posted at 10:58 AM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 11:58:03-04

KILLEEN, Texas — A 51-year-old woman is dead and a yet-to-be-identified man found with her in a Killeen hotel room is in custody in what police have labeled a late-night homicide.

The deceased woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to a Killeen Police Department news release.

Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard at 11:23 p.m. after receiving calls of a disturbance. They found the woman and male inside the hotel room. Paramedics “advised (the woman) had no signs of life” when they arrived. She was pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

An autopsy has been ordered.

“Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division continue to actively investigate this incident and there is no additional information at this time,” Killeen police said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019