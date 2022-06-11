Homicide: Man in custody after woman found dead in Killeen hotel room

KILLEEN, Texas — A 51-year-old woman is dead and a yet-to-be-identified man found with her in a Killeen hotel room is in custody in what police have labeled a late-night homicide.

The deceased woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to a Killeen Police Department news release.

Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard at 11:23 p.m. after receiving calls of a disturbance. They found the woman and male inside the hotel room. Paramedics “advised (the woman) had no signs of life” when they arrived. She was pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

An autopsy has been ordered.

“Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division continue to actively investigate this incident and there is no additional information at this time,” Killeen police said.