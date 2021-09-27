Homes in Marlin without water after main break; boil order issued

MARLIN, TX — Repairs will resume Monday morning, following a water main break that has resulted in a boil water notice for the City of Marlin.

Mayor Carolyn Lofton says crews began working to repair the break on Live Oak St. Sunday morning.

Crews thought the issues had been corrected, but last night discovered another, worse leak has popped up on the opposite side of the street.

City crews have turned off water valves to decrease pressure on the lines during this repair process.

The mayor says this has resulted in most homes in the area being without water.

Be sure to stick with 25 News as we bring you the latest on this developing story.