Student Mariachi band debuts at Baylor University

WACO, Texas — The sound of Mariachi is loved by many people worldwide.

At Baylor University, local students came together to create their own Mariachi Ensemble on campus.

A goal that also includes making the genre of Mariachi a part of Baylor's School of Music.

"Mariachi is most certainly a very unique tradition," Isiah Herrera, founder of the band said.

"Very unique style of music I believe everyone to know and learn about."

Isiah Herrera said he grew up listening to Mariachi bands.

In 7th grade, his orchestra teacher asked him to play "Guitarron of the mariachi," and from there he continued to play throughout middle school and high school.

Once he enrolled at Baylor last year, Herrera said he knew that Mariachi was something he wanted to continue to play.

He shared that it is "important for not just me as a musician, but also as a person."

When Herrera arrived, he said they realized there was no ensemble on campus - a problem he quickly took to resolve.

Today, members of the Mariachi band are also making it their mission.

When asked, vocalist Alan Saldaña-Silva said they feel "honored to be singing this music that honestly speaks volumes."

Using this time together, the band hopes to bring the enjoyment of Mariachi to residents in Waco and beyond.