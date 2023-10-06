Hispanic Heritage Month: Hispanic-fueled industries helping the economy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In the Lone Star State, the Census Bureau shows that Hispanic and Latino people make up the largest part of the population.

They fuel the economy, and more than one-third of the statewide workforce.

Everything is bigger in Texas — including the number of Hispanic workers, with roughly 5.2 million in the labor force.

Hispanic Texans own more than 13 percent of businesses, driving industries like transportation, construction, and hospitality.

“In the US, we’re looking at the Hispanic population percentage at 20 percent of custodian and janitorial workers," Robert Mandujano said.

"In Texas, it’s a little bit higher — its 58 percent.”

Robert and Lauren Mandujano own Crystal Clear Cleaning Services in Bryan.

Nearly 70 percent of their staff is Hispanic.

The Mandujano’s come from Hispanic backgrounds, and tell 15ABC’S Chris Talley, that no matter whether someone us an owner or an employee, the values are all the same.

“It's a good feeling whenever we’re able to work with other individuals that share the same culture — with the Hispanic culture we share the same values, the greatest value is family," Lauren Mandujano said.

"We work hard for our families.”

For the past 10 years, Maria Betanzos has spent her days cleaning.

She works two jobs, cleaning homes by day and offices by night.

“It’s a little bit busy. I have more homes that are bigger and then I come [to clean offices] at night, and it's all day without stopping," Maria Betanzos said.

Betanzos doesn’t do it alone. her sister Margarita works alongside her — making their time together well-spent.

“My experience is good, because I work with my sister," Margarita Betanzos said.

"We both adjust well to the work — we try to do the best that we can each day.”

Maria said she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s beautiful to work with family," Maria said.

Nationwide, there are more than 1.3 million Hispanic-owned businesses — their economic impact stretches into the trillions.