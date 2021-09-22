Baylor Law students host book drive in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Hispanic American Law Student Association (HALSA) hosted a book drive in order to help inspire the students at Kendrick Elementary to pursue higher education, just as their families inspired them.

For HALSA president Alexa De La Vega, Hispanic Heritage Month means being grateful for those who helped her get to where she is today.

“Honestly, stay connected to my roots, my ancestors and the people who made me who I am,” De La Vega said.

One of those people was her grandmother, who worked as a nurse in Mexico.

“My inspiration to help people definitely came from her and that's what led me to law school,” De La Vega explained.

As for HALSA Vice President Tristan Crowder, it was his mother who inspired him to go into law.

“She had overcome a lot growing up. She was always told she wasn’t going to go to college," Crowder said. "Eventually she became a criminal offense attorney.”

Now both De La Vega and Crowder want to help be that inspiration to the children in the Waco community by hosting a book drive for Kendrick Elementary.

“We aim to collect some multi-perspective books that will inspire these kids at Kendrick Elementary to pursue education and higher learning,” De La Vega said.

According to HALSA, 78% of students at Kendrick Elementary are part of the Hispanic Community and 95% are economically disadvantaged.

“It’s a school we want to help in any way that we can,” Crowder said.

HALSA has hosted different events this month in hopes to continue to teach the community about the importance of Hispanic culture.

“You learn most when you are uncomfortable and learning from people that are very dissimilar from yourself,” De La Vega said.

“People come from different backgrounds and you should be aware of that and be open to learning about people who don’t look like you,” Crowder said.

The book drive will continue until Sept. 24 and monetary donations are welcomed.