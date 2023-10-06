Hill County Sheriff's Office investigating Whitney shooting

WHITNEY, Texas — Deputies with the Hill County Sheriff's Office are actively investigating a shooting that happened earlier Friday.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the area of Bluegrass Street in Whitney.

A release from the sheriff's office says law enforcement agents are also at an undisclosed location in the FM 2604 and FM 933 area related to the incident.

"There is not believed to be a continuing danger to the community at this time. This is a very active crime scene so please avoid the area," the sheriff's office release said.

This is a developing story and 25 News will provide updates when information becomes available.

