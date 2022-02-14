Watch
News

Actions

Hiker with impaled foot rescued from North Carolina mountain

items.[0].image.alt
J.M. Guyon - Copyright 2013
Blue star paramedic symbol and phone number on emergency truck
Paramedic symbol and phone number emergency truck
Posted at 8:39 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 21:39:35-05

LINVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Rescuers helped retrieve an injured hiker whose foot had been impaled on a tent stake from the top of a North Carolina mountain.

Burke County Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post that they received a report of an injured hiker on top of Shortoff Mountain Thursday night shortly before midnight.

The rescuers were able to reach the hiker by about 2 a.m. Friday, when they discovered the hiker’s foot had been impaled.

Over the course of the next eight hours, the rescuers helped hiker get down the mountain safely.

Burke County is roughly half way between Charlotte and Asheville.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019