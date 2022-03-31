High-speed, 60-mile police chase ends with arrest in Waco

WACO, Texas – A 60-mile police chase that included speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour ended in Waco early Thursday morning with the motorist of the fleeing vehicle arrested, according to the Italy Police Department.

The chase began in Italy and came to an end off of I-35 south in Waco after multiple law enforcement agencies were involved, including Milford Police Department, Hill County Sheriff’s Office, West Police Department, and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

“The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deployed spike strips which ultimately disabled the fleeing vehicle,” a Italy Police Department Facebook post said.

The yet-to-be-identified suspect was taken back to Ellis County, where Italy police say he will face multiple charges.

“The driver displayed a willful and wanton disregard for public safety,” Italy police said.

25 News will provide additional details once they become available.

