Help needed locating bus stolen from Central Texas high school: Police

TEMPLE, Texas — The search is on for whoever stole a bus from Holy Trinity Catholic High School early Tuesday morning.

You can't miss it.

The bus is wrapped with school logos, including a big "Celtics" mascot.

According to Temple police, the suspects got away just after 3 a.m. today.

The culprits also tried to take a second bus but failed, police say.

The bus may be making its way up north on Highway 317, according to police.

If you see the bus with the license plate number U36575, police say to please dial 911.