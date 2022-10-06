Watch Now
Heart of Texas Children's Theatre puts on first production

Posted at 3:06 PM, Oct 06, 2022
WACO, Texas — Professional actors are preparing for the first stage production from the Heart of Texas Children's Theatre.

The theater seeks to create experiences that enrich and empower children of all backgrounds and wants to provide families and schools the access to professional theater for young audiences.

The first production is How I Became a Pirate, based on the popular children's book.

"As an introduction performance, we hope it's awesome ad the kids love it, and we hope they're hungry for more," said Petra Williams, artistic director for the Heart of Texas Children's Theatre.

The show will run Oct. 8 through Oct. 9 at the Hippodrome in Waco.

The Heart of Texas Children's Theatre already has plans for its second production, as it will feature the Velveteen Rabbit in December.

For more information n on the Heart of Texas Children's Theatre and how to purchase tickets you can visit Heart of Texas Children's Theatre (heartoftexaschildrenstheatre.org.

