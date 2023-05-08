Harker Heights voters strike down city effort to overturn decriminalizing pot by single vote

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The votes are in for the May 6th local election.

Harker Heights residents had to decide to vote yes or no to repeal a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance.

Asking voters the question: "Shall the ordinance repealing Chapter 133, 'Marijuana Enforcement,' of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Harker Heights be approved?"

The decision was determined by a single vote.

The residents of Harker Heights voted against repealing Proposition A. The city's unofficial totals say 1,135 people voted "No" to repealing Prop A, while 1,134 people voted "Yes."

According to the Harker Heights City Officials, a vote of "no" means this decision is in support of repealing the repeal of chapter 133 "Marijuana Enforcement." Tossing it back to the city's books.

David Bass, founder of Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana, shares his take in the on-going debate.

"Based on everything the Harker Heights City Council has done in the past, they will simply ignore the will of the voters in Harker Heights, which I think is deplorable," Bass said. "An awful thing to just ignore the will of the voters."

The City of Harker Heights stance remains the same. In a statement, they referred us to the Texas Local Government which says City Government officials "may not adopt a policy under which the entity will not fully enforce laws relating to drugs."

They continue by saying "for those with interest in changing the laws relating to Marijuana, The Texas Legislature is the appropriate and only forum to see those changes."

The final official results won't come out until May 16, when the votes are certified.