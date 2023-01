COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Country music star Dolly Parton turns 77 today!

Born on Jan. 19, 1946, the Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter has had a momentous year, including co-hosting a New Year's Eve special with her goddaughter, popstar Miley Cyrus.

Heading into 2023, Parton is releasing an exclusive line of Duncan Hines baking products - including a sweet cornbread mix.