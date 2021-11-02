H-E-B's Operation Appreciation raising funds for severely wounded Texas Veterans

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — H-E-B shoppers once again have the chance to help out local Veterans through the grocery chain's annual Operation Appreciation donation campaign.

So how does it work?

Starting today through Monday, Dec. 7, H-E-B customers may ask their cashiers to add $1, $3, and $5 donations to their grocery bills.

Funds raised will go towards H-E-B's Homes Built for Heroes program, which works with several nonprofits to gift severely wounded Veterans mortgage-free homes.

Since its launch in 2013, H-E-B and H-E-B Tournament of Champions have gifted 35 homes to Veterans in Texas.

“For nearly a decade, H-E-B Operation Appreciation has recognized the courage and sacrifices of those called to serve our country,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group vice president of public affairs, diversity, and environmental affairs, in a press release.

“We are thankful for their commitment to defend our nation’s freedom and are honored to call many of them Partners and celebrate them throughout the year," said Herron.

Collected funds will also be distributed to several military-focused nonprofits, including the Military Child Education Coalition, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, the Gratitude Initiative, and more.

Donations can also be made online when placing curbside and home delivery orders.

H-E-B has been named a top workplace for military Veterans, hiring over 20,000 Veterans and military spouses since 2014.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!