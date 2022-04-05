H-E-B on a quest for the best in Texas

WACO, Texas — If you've got a great idea for the next big thing that could end up in the grocery store, this is right up your alley.

HEB is bringing back its Quest for Texas Best competition.

The grocer is looking for creators and innovators of just about everything that belongs in a grocery store from food to gardening supplies and everything in between.

The key: it has to be made in Texas.

After 125 years of making fruitcakes, that's something the folks at Collins Street Bakery know a thing or two about.

For Thomas McNutt, it's the family business.

"Try a Collins Street fruitcake," McNutt said.

"It's like putting on glasses for the first time."

The famous fruitcakes from Corsicana are nothing to poke fun at, making it into the top 25 in the contest in the past, after pitching to the judges.

"It was like Shark Tank," McNutt said.

The pressure comes with perks, taking the already iconic fruitcakes from only being sold at bakeries, to now more than 200 HEB locations.

"It was a big deal for a small-town business like us," McNutt explained.

"I mean, we felt like we were walking in tall cotton."

Now in its 9th year, Quest contestants have racked up more than $1.5 million in prize money, with more than 750 of their products making it onto store shelves.

Contestants also get mentoring and marketing advice from the pros at HEB to help their business grow.

"Oh dude, trajectory change for us," McNutt said.

Aside from bragging rights, the grand prize is $25,000.

Several other finalists will take home a combined $70,000 in prize money and the chance to see their creations for sale at HEB stores all over the state.

Over the years, judges have had to sample more than 4,500 mouthwatering Texas-made food and beverages.

The deadline to enter the contest is 5:00 p.m. on April 7, 2022.

Register online by clicking here.