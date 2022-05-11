Watch
Gubernatorial candidate condemns 'problematic, insensitive' state holiday and vows to end it

Confederate Monument
Steve Helber/AP
FILE - Crews work to remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Two Richmond residents living near the site where the statue of Lee stood for more than a century filed a petition on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, with the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by the Supreme Court of Virginia that let state officials remove the towering monument. Lawyers for the landowners argued that former Gov. Ralph Northam did not have the authority to revoke an agreement to maintain the statue on state-owned land on Richmond's Monument Avenue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool, File)
Posted at 6:44 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 19:44:25-04

Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham of South Carolina tweeted yesterday his disdain for Confederate Memorial Day, a day that is honored every year in the state on May 10.

While some states, including Texas, commemorate the day, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi recognize it as an official state holiday.

Because of this, state offices are closed for the day, in addition to schools and universities.

Cunningham referred to the holiday in his tweet as "embarrassing" and as another example of South Carolina "living in the past."

He said in his post that should he become governor, he will end the holiday and make Election Day in lieu.

Additionally, he added other measures he vows to do should he win, such as legalizing marijuana.

The current governor, Gov. Henry McMaster did not acknowledge nor mention the holiday on Tuesday. Instead, he hosted the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce at the Governor's Mansion to discuss with local businesses and a path moving forward in their communities.

Confederate Memorial Day became a holiday in the state in 2000, more than 156 years since the confederate states lost the Civil War and surrendered to the Union Army.

