Grimes County: Navasota High School student killed, suspects sought

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old Navasota High School student is dead -- and Texas Rangers have joined the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office in trying to identify suspects, officials said.

The student, Anthony Demilo Williams, was pronounced dead after being transported to a Madisonville hospital.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched Thursday to the vicinity of Leon and Sycamore streets in the community of Bedias after multiple reports of gunshots. The teen was taken to a nearby Grimes St. Joseph's medic station. He was unconscious and not breathing, officials said. He later was declared dead by a Madison County Justice of the Peace.

Williams’ body has been taken to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy to “determine the exact cause of death,” a news release said.

25 News will provide additional information as it becomes available.