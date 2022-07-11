Watch Now
News

Actions

Grimes County firefighter injured en route to burning building

Anderson Volunteer Fire Department (Facebook).PNG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Anderson Volunteer Fire Department (Facebook)
Anderson Volunteer Fire Department (Facebook).PNG
Anderson Volunteer Fire Department (Facebook).PNG
Posted at 7:24 PM, Jul 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-10 20:26:03-04

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A Grimes County firefighter is hospitalized after crashing while en route to a burning building, officials said

A local firefighter had been driving over to assist with a structure fire when their vehicle rolled over, according to the Anderson Volunteer Fire Department.

The firefighter is expected to make a "full recovery" from their injuries.

"We would like to thank DPS officers, Grimes County SO, Iola VFD, CHI St Joseph EMS and all of our community that was there to lend a hand when needed," AVFD said via Facebook.

The local fire department is asking the community to keep the firefighter in their prayers, alongside all first responders.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019