Grimes County firefighter injured en route to burning building

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A Grimes County firefighter is hospitalized after crashing while en route to a burning building, officials said

A local firefighter had been driving over to assist with a structure fire when their vehicle rolled over, according to the Anderson Volunteer Fire Department.

The firefighter is expected to make a "full recovery" from their injuries.

"We would like to thank DPS officers, Grimes County SO, Iola VFD, CHI St Joseph EMS and all of our community that was there to lend a hand when needed," AVFD said via Facebook.

The local fire department is asking the community to keep the firefighter in their prayers, alongside all first responders.